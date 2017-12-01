Check out Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian's Bahamas honeymoon villa

Kamalame Cay is an intimate and family-run private island that gave Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian the privacy to ensure a memorable honeymoon.

Planning post-wedding getaways can be so easy, with US power couple Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian opting for a Booking.com villa in the Bahamas for their recent honeymoon.

Just off the Andros Barrier Reef, Kamalame Cay is an intimate and family-run private island that provided the tennis star and her Internet entrepreneur husband with unrivalled privacy.

Their four-bedroom oceanfront villa, which goes for around US$35,000 (S$47,200) a week, is tucked in a lush flowering tropical garden and features an open-concept Great Room, as well as access to the only overwater spa in the Bahamas.

SUNSET

The newlyweds enjoyed watching the sunset from their beachfront terrace with panoramic views of the Atlantic and took advantage of everything the villa had to offer - including the tennis courts.