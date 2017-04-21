Cheryl Miles rejuvenated by seven-day fitness sabbatical

Fuelled by a desire to rediscover herself and perhaps lose weight, Cheryl Miles visited absolute Sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand, last month.

While some people travel abroad to eat to their heart's content during their vacation, ONE FM DJ Cheryl Miles decided to embark on a seven-day fitness retreat instead.

The 41-year-old, who suffered from insomnia and was feeling stressed about personal matters, told The New Paper: "My focus has shifted. Now, I just want to be stronger, flexible and reduce potential health issues."

Miles' last holiday was to Bangkok in February last year to attend US pop star Madonna's concert, but she returned home feeling like she needed another break after all the shopping and sightseeing there.

The seven-day Absolute Ultimate Fitness Programme proved to be the perfect choice as she completed it feeling stronger, more balanced and motivated.

Miles had previously undergone a detox programme at the same resort three years ago.

During this year's retreat, she said she started her day at 7.30am with yoga class, followed by breakfast.

After that, she attended pilates classes, gym sessions with a personal trainer and enjoyed a massage at the end of the day.

The package, which costs around $6,000, was inclusive of accommodation and meals. She ate low-calorie and organic foods, such as tofu scramble and protein shakes.

Miles said: "I don't usually have a structure (for my day) while I am in Singapore because mine is not a nine-to-five job. But the daily activities during the trip gave some structure to my day, and I just fell asleep by 11pm."

Miles found the activities sufficiently challenging, with the pilates reformer classes being the most difficult.

"I've been neglecting my core quite a bit, so when I had to use the machine to train my core, I felt weak," she said.

MORE MUSCLES

"After the classes, I saw more muscles. My digestion improved, and my belly wasn't so bloated any more."

Miles' proudest moment during the trip? Finally doing a headstand during yoga class.

She hopes to return for a similar retreat every two years and highly recommends it to people who want to pamper themselves.

"It is slightly expensive, but it is a good place to rejuvenate," she said.