Cool mums and their kids can travel to Hong Kong in style

Even with little ones in tow, adventurous mums can still satisfy their travel desires with family-friendly itineraries.

From major attractions and trendy cafes to quirky neighbourhoods and the great outdoors, Hong Kong has something to offer for every type of mother.

TIME TRAVEL FOR HIPSTER MUMS

Go back in time with your children to discover the heritage, arts and hidden treasures at Old Town Central, one of Hong Kong's oldest neighbourhoods. A must-visit is PMQ (short for Police Married Quarters), a historical site-turned-creative hub that houses more than 100 local designers, craftsmen and entrepreneurs selling bespoke designer pieces. Instagram-worthy wall murals are aplenty for OOTD (outfit of the day) shots.

GREAT OUTDOORS FOR ADVENTUROUS MUMS

Visit Sai Yuen Farm at Cheung Chau island to get in touch with nature with a thematic family camping experience. Different culturallodging concepts, such as native American teepees (above) and African safari tents, are available for children to take their pick. Mums who love hiking can also consider Dragon's Back, a relatively easy trail for the little ones. The trail offers a bird's eye views of Shek O, Tai Long Wan, Stanley, Tai Tam and the South China Sea.

YUMMY ESCAPADES FOR FOODIE MUMS

For a magical food-venture, head for 9 ¾ cafe (above), where everything on the menu is a reference to the Harry Potter books. Another kid-friendly option is Crazy Car Cafe, which has a dedicated area for go-karting - suitable for those who want to get both their foodand adrenaline fix at the same time.

FUN DAY OUT FOR THRILL-SEEKING MUMS

No family trip to Hong Kong is complete without visiting the major attractions.

Experience a whole new level of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland, as more than 100 Disney Friends gather to celebrate the Disney Friends Springtime Carnival from now till June 20.

In addition, there will be Disney character-themed eggs to find, delicacies to taste and unique keepsakes to purchase at the park, along with exceptional dining and accommodation experiences at all of Disneyland's resort hotels.

For children who are interested in exploring the marine realm, be sure to visit Ocean Park, a marine-life theme park.

One of the park's highlights is the Mine Train (above), Hong Kong's first virtual reality roller coaster that takes riders around the park and immerses them in the natural surroundings.