Cool new Arctic experiences to try

Whether dining in a private mobile restaurant, floating under the Northern Lights, glamping in the wilderness or enjoying the world's only "snow sauna" with a clear view of the night sky, there are plenty of fresh experiences for those planning an Arctic adventure this winter.

Owner Jonny Cooper of Arctic travel and Northern Lights specialists Off the Map Travel, said: "The Northern Lights are on the top of many travel bucket lists and for good reason.

"Experiencing them is humbling and almost spiritual, and that is why we are dedicated to bringing new and exciting ways for our guests to enjoy this natural wonder.

"We have pulled together new culinary, therapeutic and high-octane experiences that are both luxurious and distinctive."

1. Go wild at Aurora Hideaway

The Aurora Hideaway is a destination dining experience with a difference: It is a restaurant on skis that can be moved by snowmobiles to the most stunning and remote areas of the Swedish Arctic wilderness.

Guests can indulge in a candlelit dinner featuring locally-sourced delicacies cooked on an open fire and step out into nature, under the Northern Lights.

2. Get into the Scandinavian spirit at the world's northernmost distillery

The Arctic, with its local herbs and berries and melting glacier water, offers the perfect conditions for distilling spirits.

Take an immersive tour of Aurora Spirit to see, feel and smell the Arctic ingredients as you experience the art of Arctic distillation as well as learn about Viking and Northern Norwegian drinking habits.

Aurora Hideaway. PHOTOS: ANDREAS WALITALO, KILPISSAFARIT, OFF THE MAP TRAVEL

3. Enjoy dog-sledding and fine dining

Those looking to combine great food and an Arctic adventure can try this new experience in Norway run by a husband-and-wife team.

The experience combines their passions for dog-sledding and gourmet food, and it starts at the home of Mr Johnny Trasti, Ms Trine Lyrek and their Alaskan huskies - a spectacular eco-lodge nestled in the forest.

Guests will not only learn to drive, or mush, their own dog-sled team but enjoy a fine dining experience that blends traditional and modern cuisine with local ingredients.

4. Hunt for the Northern Lights from a remote luxury camp cabin

Aurora Wilderness Camp in Kilpisjarvi, Finland, has two mobile sleeping huts with clear roofs. They are placed in the best possible spotting locations for the Northern Lights and around an Arctic fire, on which you will cook your dinner.

Also, learn more about the local culture and the Northern Lights from your guide.

The night is spent getting back to nature but in the comfort of your glamping cabin.

5. Feel the health benefits of the world's first and only sauna made from snow

Experience pure rest and relaxation at the Arctic SnowHotel and Glass Igloos in Finland.

The snow sauna is a unique experience where the snow creates an instant blast of steam, giving the same health benefits for mind and body as a steam room.

It is the latest edition to the hotel's suite of snow architecture and spa offerings, which also includes a traditional Finnish sauna and jacuzzi under the Northern Lights.

Take a dip in Arctic waters. PHOTOS: ANDREAS WALITALO, KILPISSAFARIT, OFF THE MAP TRAVEL

6. Take a dip in a frozen lake

Guests will wear a head-to-toe high-quality rescue suit, allowing them to comfortably get wet in the Arctic waters.

Whether in Finland hunting the Northern Lights or in Sweden taking an adventure on an Arctic icebreaker, this is one quirky option to add to your travel bucket list.

7. Escape modern life with yoga and husky therapy

Dog lovers looking to experience a mixture of Scandinavian hospitality and relaxation should look no further than this wellness experience located in the welcoming cocoon of a family-run farm in Rovaniemi, Finland.

It also combines a variety of yoga sessions with a trained specialist in a custom-built yoga centre on the shore of the lake, with either dogsledding or hiking - depending on the season - alongside the family's eight adorable Siberian huskies.