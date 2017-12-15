Cruise your way into 2018 and beyond

(Above) Princess Cruises' new Royal Class ship, The Sky Princess. (Left) Silversea Cruises' Silver Shadow. (Below) U by Uniworld's first ship, The B. PHOTOS:PRINCESS CRUISES WEBSITE, SILVERSEA CRUISES, U BY UNIWORLD

PRINCESS CRUISES

The US-based cruise line, recognised by Cruise Critic for offering the best itineraries, has announced that its fourth Royal-class ship will be named Sky Princess.

Scheduled to debut in October 2019 on a series of Mediterranean itineraries, the 3,660-passenger vessel and sister ship to Royal Princess, Regal Princess and Majestic Princess will feature a soaring central Piazza-style atrium, Princess Live! entertainment venue, relaxing adults-only Sanctuary, Camp Discovery youth and teen centres.

The inaugural Mediterranean deployment of Sky Princess features 10 cruise departures on eight unique itineraries.

First up is a seven-day Mediterranean & Adriatic cruise from Athens (Piraeus) to Barcelona, departing on Oct 20, 2019. This can be combined with a seven-day Mediterranean Barcelona to Rome (Civitavecchia) voyage for a 14-day Inaugural Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley from Athens to Rome.

Sky Princess' Mediterranean voyages are available for booking from end-December.

Alternatively, Majestic Princess will be taking guests from close-to-home departure ports in Asia to experience destinations in the region and Australasia.

The ship will be homeporting in Taiwan with sailings to Japan from April to July, after which she will be deployed in Australia from September through March 2019.

On Feb 25, it will embark on a 14-day Grand Asia voyage sailing between Shanghai and Singapore, visiting Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand along the way, including late night calls in Hong Kong.

The return voyage to Shanghai will depart Singapore on March 11.

SILVERSEA CRUISES

The privately-owned luxury cruise line based in Monaco is offering 23 voyages that will stop at Singapore from now to end-2018.

The ships are named Silver Discoverer, Silver Muse, Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper and their itineraries range from eight to 18 days around Asia.

Silver Shadow's 12-day voyage starts on Jan 21 and covers Kuching, Sarawak, Kota Kinabalu, Puerto Princesa in Palawan, Manila and finally Hong Kong, with prices starting from US$7,500 (S$10,146) per guest.

For something shorter, there's the eight-day trip on Silver Muse (US$3,780 per guest) that covers Java, Lombok and Bali.

(Above) U by Uniworld’s first ship, The B. PHOTO: U BY UNIWORLD

U BY UNIWORLD

The new river cruise brand offering immersive, fun and adventurous travel for those aged 21 to 45 is offering new sailings on its first ship, The B, for 2018.

The B boasts four suites, 26 balcony bedrooms, 29 studio bedrooms and two studio bedrooms with triple occupancy - all with waterfront views and equipped with built-in bluetooth speakers for 120 passengers.

U by Uniworld's four eight-day itineraries sail along the Rhine, Main, Danube and Seine Rivers, with overnight stops and longer stays available in major cities including Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam and Budapest.

Sailings on The B and U for Uniworld's's second ship, The A, begin in April, with prices starting from US$190 per person, per day.

Guests who book before Dec 31 can enjoy 20 per cent savings on fares and an additional US$50 of onboard credit.