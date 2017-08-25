Danny Glover joins Airbnb as adviser
Hollywood actor and political activist Danny Glover has joined online rental marketplace Airbnb as an adviser to engage communities of colour to help the website turn around its image of discrimination against non-white guests.
"Airbnb has had its own share of challenges in this arena," Glover said on Wednesday in a blog post.
San Francisco-based Airbnb commissioned a report last year saying it will revamp its anti-discrimination policy.
Airbnb has also launched a partnership with civil rights group National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to expand its services to minority groups. - REUTERS