Demand up for Latin America tours

(Above) Tourists taking photos near the Government Palace in Lima, Peru.

When it comes to travel destinations, Latin America is typically at the back of people's minds.

But that may be changing.

Mr Victor Dizon - co-founder of A2A, an Asia-based travel company focusing on customised tours for high-end clients to some of the world's most remote and wildest locations in Latin America, Africa and Antarctica - told The New Paper: "People know that these places exist, but they are just not on (the travellers') radar."

But since A2A expanded into Latin America in 2014 from African safari tours, it has seen bookings from Singapore double every year, it said.

The increase in demand is the reason A2A extended its offerings to include Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize and Uruguay.

Peru and Chile remain its most popular destinations for tourists in Asia, attracting retirees, young couples and large families.

Ms Claire Betts, head of Latin America for A2A Journeys, said: "I feel that Singaporeans are savvy travellers who are always looking for new destinations...

"Especially for young professionals looking for authentic and life-changing trips that reconnect them to nature and culture, Latin America is a more exotic choice."

(Above) Ms Claire Betts, head of Latin America for A2A Journeys, with Mr Victor Dizon, co-founder of A2A. PHOTOS: REUTERS, A2A

She added that people typically take the Southern Loop in Peru, where the focus is on Lima, the gastronomic capital of Latin America.

She said: "They have amazing restaurants, wonderful high-class hotels and great museums that set the whole context of the country."

Besides the Southern Loop, travellers also tend to extend their stay to go on a cruise on the Amazon River.

Together, they make the "classic itinerary for Peru", Ms Betts said, and usually last three to four weeks.

Having specialised in African tours for 15 years, Mr Dizon sees Latin America as an emerging destination due to their similarities.

'ENTICE'

"It is difficult to get around, and they are wild, natural places with strong and unique cultures that entice people," he said. "Based on repeat travellers and our regular clients' feedback, we know they like these special destinations."

When it comes to potential concerns or misconceptions about Latin America, A2A regularly monitors the environmental and political climate of the destinations on offer as safety is of utmost importance.

But things like "opportunistic crimes" cannot be helped.

Ms Betts said: "It is not any less safe there than in Singapore.

"But, for example, if we know there is political instability in places such as Venezuela, we definitely won't sell them and put them out there for clients."