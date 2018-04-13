Done with Japan? These are the prettiest sakura spots outside Asia

Japan may be the most famous country for cherry blossoms.

But if you've already been to the land of the rising sun for sakura season, try looking elsewhere for your fix of pink petal power this month and beyond.These are the best spots outside Asia to view cherry blossoms, according to travel search engine Kayak.

FRANCE

We know how romantic Paris can be, but if you're looking to take things up a notch, schedule your visit during cherry blossom season.

There are blooms at tourist attractions like the Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris and Notre-Dame, but if you want to escape the crowds, head for Parc de Sceaux, the restored gardens of a 17th-century chateau in the countryside south of Paris.

During flowering season in April, you can even find Japanese expats picnicking there under the cherry trees.

SWEDEN

Stockholm inspired one of the classic works by legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, the 1989 fantasy film Kiki's Delivery Service.

Cherry blossom season here is usually in April, when you can find rows of cherry trees as you walk around Kungsträdgården (King's Garden).

Wind down at one of the outdoor cafes in the park and enjoy a kanelbullar (Swedish cinnamon bun) with a cup of coffee.

As dusk falls, slowly make your way over to the old town Gamla stan for the best view of a sunset in Stockholm.

USA

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York is home to more than 200 cherry trees of 42 varieties.

They bloom from late March or early April through mid-May, attracting tourists from all over the world.

The Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) is held on the last weekend of April, with activities and performances celebrating Japanese culture, like Taiko drum, Kabuki Buyo dance and samurai martial arts performances, a tea ceremony and manga-drawing workshop. Other places include Central Park, the New York Botanical Garden and Confucius Plaza in Chinatown.

SPAIN

One of the more unusual places for white cherry blossoms, Jerte Valley in the Cáceres province is one of the well-kept secrets of the region. Located in Extremadura, around a three-hour train journey from Madrid, Jerte Valley boasts more than 200 cherry trees, blooming every year for about 10 days from mid-March. The scenery looks otherwordly, with white blossoms covering the valley.

CANADA

The annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is on till April 29 this year. The city's collection is not to be sniffed at, with more than 40,000 cherry trees.

Among some 2,700 sakura spots, the best places to view cherry blossoms are at Burrard station, Stanley Park, West 22nd Avenue, West 16th Avenue and West 7th Avenue.