Downton Abbey exhibition coming to Singapore in June

Downton Abbey fans, you're in luck.

NBC Universal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions yesterday announced the launch of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

It is the first-ever fully immersive experience inside the world of the award-winning hit British TV series.

The multi-year international tour will connect visitors with their favourite characters, costumes worn by stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith, as well as locations - from Mrs Patmore's hectic kitchen and the gossip-fuelled servants' quarters to the glamorous state rooms.

NEVER-SEEN FOOTAGE

It will also showcase never-before-seen footage and historic moments.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will begin on June 17 in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands and then travel throughout the US next year and beyond.

Visitors can expect to journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey and peer into the world of the Crawleys and those who served them.

The experience will also provide a fascinating look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the historical drama - which ran from 2010 to 2015 for six seasons - is set.

Additional locations and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.