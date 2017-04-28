A Dream of a cruise

Fancy a luxurious cruise holiday without being extravagant?

Genting Dream, Dream Cruises' first addition to its luxury cruise line, might be the solution for you.

Built by casino and cruise line conglomerate Genting Hong Kong, Genting Dream offers something for holiday-seekers of every age, be it a vacation for a couple or family fun with kids.

The vessel, which can host 3,352 guests in 1,674 staterooms, is serviced by 2,016 crew members.

Visitors will be spoilt for choice on board the towering 18-deck ship, which has 35 restaurants serving both Asian and Western fare, and bar options.

If clubbing is your thing, Genting Dream even houses Zouk at Sea, the ultimate clubbing experience out on the waters.

Bistro by Mark Best, an award-winning Australian chef. PHOTOS: GENTING DREAM, KATHERINE GOH

Zouk Beach, another party location, is an outdoor day-and-night party deck that has terraces leading to a splash pool, making it ideal for foam parties.

Genting Dream calls the ports of Guangzhou and Hong Kong home, but Singapore will soon be added to its list.

From Dec 3 this year to March 2018, it will leave Singapore for destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Phuket and north Bali.

The best part is prices have been kept affordable at $430 per person for two nights for a basic room, while some dining options and most entertainment outlets will be complimentary for all guests.

We were invited for a two-day, two-night Hong Kong High Seas cruise earlier this month, and here are our highlights.

A waterslide park on deck. PHOTOS: GENTING DREAM, KATHERINE GOH

DREAM PALACE

If you are in the mood to indulge and splurge on accommodation, check out Genting Dream's most luxurious suite Dream Palace, which costs $2,140 per person for two nights.

With only two such suites on the vessel, it is the definition of luxury.

Stepping into the elegantly designed 224-sq m duplex suite felt like you were entering a palace, complete with exquisite cutlery and a grand piano.

The room, which comes with three exclusive outdoor areas, gave off a minimalistic yet classy vibe and is perfect for families or small parties.

Be caressed by the gentle sea breeze on the 40 sq m private balcony and sun deck, enjoy a cool dip in the private swimming pool or savour fine dining at the Genting Club Restaurant, exclusively for Dream Palace guests.

European butler services are also provided to make you feel like royalty.

At the press of a button, the butlers will be at your doorstep in about three minutes - I timed it on two occasions - to attend to your needs.

But the fanciest part of the suite has to be the outdoor whirlpool bathtub, where you can enjoy a warm and relaxing bath under the starry night sky.

An over-water flying fox. PHOTOS: GENTING DREAM, KATHERINE GOH

ROPES COURSE AND ZIP-LINE

If you are feeling adventurous, conquer a ropes course before finishing triumphantly with an over-water zip-line or flying fox experience.

Although the ropes course - which has two paths with different difficulty levels - was only about 10m above the ground, the feeling of walking on thin ropes was exhilarating, especially for someone like me who has never attemped such obstacle courses before.

The harder path features a 5m-wide "spider web" to navigate across. For the extra challenge, finish it with your back facing the open seas.

End the ropes course by stepping onto a plank outside the vessel and gliding down a 35m over-water zip-line.

The adrenaline-pumping experience of the ocean lapping 18 decks below you while feeling the sea breeze is definitely worth a try.

Remind your companions to prepare their cameras for your Instagram-worthy, once-in-a-lifetime photo!

FINE DINING AT BISTRO BY MARK BEST

Instead of opting for the complimentary dining options at The Lido, pamper yourself with a meal at award-winning Australian chef Mark Best's first restaurant out at sea.

The cozy ambience of his 219-seater Bistro and the dim lighting make it a perfect place for a date or even an anniversary dinner.

My delectable four-course meal from a special menu began with smooth, flavourful roasted pumpkin soup, followed by an appetiser of Petuna Ocean Trout with Brussels Sprouts, Capers and Horseradish, and ended with a simple yet rich Rice and Milk Pudding dessert.

The main course, Rangers Valley Beef Steak, was the most delicious. Although it was a little too raw for my liking, the premium marbled beef was succulent and juicy.

WATERSLIDE PARK

Head to Deck 20 if you want to splash about in the water on a hot day.

The Waterslide Park has six slides, including one for children. Take the plunge down the fastest and most thrilling yellow-striped slide, which is full of twists and turns.

Other slides have a 45-degree drop at the start, which makes the rider go especially fast.