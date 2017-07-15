Drinks and dragons meet at themed pop-up bar in US

Claim your rightful place upon the Iron Throne, or drink a cocktail of Shame, Queen Cersei-style - the choice is yours, once you get through the hour-long queue snaking out the door.

As Game Of Thrones returns for its penultimate seventh season tomorrow (US time), fans of the award-winning fantasy epic are getting an early fix at a pop-up bar in Washington, DC, which is complete with a fire-breathing dragon, coats of armour and bartenders who are dressed the part.

It has been packed with between 900 and 1,500 people every day amid the excitement over the premiere.

The unmarked venue on a nondescript street in the US capital has laid the decor on thick - revellers make their way through a warren of rooms, each reminiscent of a scene from the wildly popular TV series.

ROAR

Every now and then, the star attraction - an animatronic dragon - fills the air with a fearsome roar, smoke spewing and fiery lights flashing in its mouth. It is a nod to Daenerys Targaryen, the so-called "Mother of Dragons" who reared three of the beasts as her own.

The other dragon siblings are painted on a mural in this popular watering hole, which is called the Game Of Thrones Pop-Up Bar, or GOT PUB.

The bar has a limited shelf life: It opened late last month and will remain open until Aug 27. It will close early on Sundays, when fans will presumably be home getting their weekly TV fix.

"We want to treat this as the holy hour," said Mr Paul Taylor, senior bar manager for The Drink Company, which is behind the project.