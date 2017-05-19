Emirates to provide Iftar service from May 27

This Ramadan, Emirates airline is bringing back its signature Iftar service, expected to commence on May 27 to coincide with the start of the holy month.

Emirates' Iftar boxes will provide those observing Ramadan a convenient way to break fast with a nutritious and balanced meal. Options include za'atar chicken with hummus, spinach fatayer, halloumi cheese and cucumber sandwiches, as well as traditional sweets such as maamoul, dates and yoghurt.

The special meals will be available upon request to passengers across all cabin classes on Emirates flights during Ramadan, which ends on June 25.

Trays of dates, symbolic of Ramadan, and water will be provided at boarding gates to allow customers to break their fast prior to boarding or while boarding at the airline's hub in Dubai and other places Emirates flies to.

Emirates is also utilising a unique tool to calculate accurate timings for Imsak (the time to commence fasting) and Iftar while in-flight. When the sun sets, passengers will be informed of the Iftar time by the flight captain.