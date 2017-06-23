Enjoy great shopping, late check-out

Those heading to Hong Kong can consider staying at the OZO Wesley Hong Kong.

Located in the historic Wan Chai, between Admiralty and Wan Chai MTR stations, the stylish hotel is just a five-minute walk from the district's trendiest sights such as the Sun, Moon and Stars Streets, three quaint and quiet streets where one can discover trinkets and treasures off the beaten track.

Families with young ones can also check out Tai Yuen Street, where toy shopping is a totally different experience.

From now till the end of the year, OZO Wesley Hong Kong is offering a late check-out till 3pm so you can lie in a bit longer or spend more time exploring the area. The offer is available only for bookings at ozohotels.com.