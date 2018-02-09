Experience desert romance this Valentine's Day in Dubai

For a truly spectacular experience, a trip to Dubai's desert is not to be missed.

Watch the sun rise over the dunes and city skyline as you take to the skies in a hot-air balloon. Exhilarating yet tranquil and undeniably romantic, you will fly alongside peregrine falcons as you soar above the desert with uninterrupted views over the rippling sand.

If you would rather stay close to the ground, opt for a private dinner for two amid the dunes of the Arabian desert.

You will be picked up by a chauffeur, who will drive you into the desert for a gourmet dinner in a private Bedouin-style tent.

For overnight stays, the five-star Al Maha Desert Resort and Spa is unrivalled in terms of desert luxury. Tucked away in a lush oasis, its suites are inspired by Bedouin tents and boast its own infinity pool that overlooks the desert sands.

FOODIE HAVEN

With restaurant options to suit every taste and budget, Dubai is a gastronomic paradise.

(Above) Take to the skies in a hot-air balloon for uninterrupted views over the rippling sand. PHOTOS: DUBAI TOURISM

Beautiful interiors, exquisite menus and intimate atmospheres combine to make the city the perfect place to woo your partner.

Situated at the end of the pier, with captivating views across the Arabian Gulf, Pierchic offers a stunning over-the-water dining experience with some of the best seafood dishes in town.

Restaurant Fish Beach Taverna, in Le Meridien Mina Seyahi hotel, features glittering lights, delicious Aegean food and beachside dining, perfect for a romantic atmosphere.

(Above) The La Perle show has a story inspired by the spirit of Dubai. PHOTOS: DUBAI TOURISM

Offering unrivalled views of The Dubai Fountain and the iconic Burj Khalifa, Karma Kafe by Buddha-Bar sets the scene for a magical dining experience.

Located inside shopping mall Souk Al Bahar, the restaurant serves a fusion of Pan-Asian and international flavours, set against a background soundtrack of eclectic beats.

In addition to the usual menus, many of Dubai's top restaurants will be offering exclusive Valentine's packages.

These include the Fairmont The Palm, which is introducing special set menus across three of its dining concepts - Seagrill Restaurant & Lounge, Little Miss India and Mashrabiya Lounge.

CULTURE VULTURES

Treat your significant other to a sophisticated night out at the Dubai Opera.

Located in Downtown Dubai, this striking dhow-shaped building is a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, with state-of-the-art design features, ensuring an impeccable acoustic experience.

Fittingly, this Valentine's, the Dubai Opera is hosting the Polish National Opera's critically-acclaimed production of Aida, the classic love story.

For a one-of-a-kind live show that gives Las Vegas performances a run for their money, try La Perle, which has a story inspired by the spirit of Dubai.

The theatre utilises advanced technology and houses an aqua stage complete with a 12m-deep pool filled with 2.7 million litres of water.

Prepare to be astounded as 65 world-class performers from 23 countries perform extraordinary stunts, ranging from acrobatics and contortion to flying and diving.