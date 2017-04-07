Experience the streets of Bangkok at night by tuk tuk

Luxury resort The Siam has curated a Tuk Tuk By Night Experience, offering guests a chance to explore some of the lesser-known bars of Bangkok on one of its most famous modes of transport.

The experience begins with sunset cocktails on The Siam Pier.

When the sun sets, the night-time journey truly kicks off with guests boarding The Siam's historical golden teak rice barge and heading towards the Golden Palace.

A short walk away is the chic Sala Rattanakosin with an open-air rooftop and bar offering sweeping views of the Chao Phraya River and the mystical temple of dawn.

Next comes a ride on a private tuk tuk through the streets of Bangkok's beautiful historic neighbourhoods, ferrying guests from bar to bar, with the chance to enjoy potent cocktails mixed with Thai fruits and herbs, small batch gins and unique craft beers.

Guests will then be driven back to the comfort of The Siam and a first-class suite.

The Tuk Tuk Experience starts at around $40 per hour for two and covers all transfers.