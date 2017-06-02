Explore the home of Downton Abbey

(Above) Lady Fiona Carnarvon says Highclere Castle is above all, a home to her family.

Downton Abbey fans, who devoured all six seasons of the British period drama series during its five-year run, probably love it for more reasons than one.

It could be that there was no lack of solid characters with storylines that draw you in, from Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and his mother Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) to Mr Charles Carson, the butler (Jim Carter).

It is also impossible to talk about Downton Abbey without mentioning Highclere Castle.

After all, the Victorian castle located in Newbury, nearly a two-hour drive from central London, was where much of the beloved TV series was filmed.

Its saloon, library, dining room and drawing room, among others, provided the exquisite, luxe backdrop for scenes throughout its run.

But Highclere Castle is first and foremost home to the Carnarvon family, who has lived there since 1679.

Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the eighth Countess of Carnarvon, took us on a tour around her home, which sits on a 404ha estate.

At every turn, one is greeted with a rich sense of history, art, culture and jaw-dropping grandeur.

The first stop, the library, holds a book collection that was partially inherited from the ancestors of Lord George Carnarvon - the eighth Earl of Carnarvon. It includes a bible from 1771 and a Shakespeare text from 1685.

This is where the Carnarvons play games and where Lady Carnarvon sometimes writes.

It leads to the drawing room, an oft-featured fixture in Downton Abbey.

The castle boasts between 200 and 300 rooms, including 50 to 80 bedrooms, but each room appears to bear a personal touch.

Lady Carnarvon also led us to the Portico Chamber, better known as the room of Lady Sybil, who died after giving birth in the third season of the show.

Another important location was the dining room, which had a Victorian table that seats 30 and plush seats with deep green leather.

During filming, it was essential that the table was protected with cloth to prevent spills and scratches.

This place, said Lady Carnarvon, was about "food, laughter, family and friends", and is, above all, a home that is welcoming and warm.

And for that reason, she never buys more than two of anything.

"Otherwise, it starts to look like a hotel," she said.

And then, of course there is the grand oak staircase where fans have seen numerous dramatic scenes play out.

Time seemed to have passed by too quickly before we had to leave the sprawling estate, but not without having tea and biscuits.