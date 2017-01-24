Explore the world's most unique hotels

Be careful not to overlook the importance of accommodation - what you pick can make or break your dream holiday.

With the rising number of options and different types of booking platforms available, travellers are spoilt for choice.

Consider taking a walk on the wild side and exploring hotels that are out of the ordinary.

Robot-run? Dog-shaped? Out at sea?

These are some of the world's most unique accommodation options.

KAKSLAUTTANEN ARCTIC RESORT

It sounds like a dream, you can marvel at the Northern Lights while lying in a cosy bed in your own glass igloo in Finland.

Even better news - thanks to the thermal glass, the dome will shelter its guests from the blistering cold.

Other accommodation options guests can pick from include log chalets made from kelo pines, snow igloos and an almost century-old traditional house.

It is an experience not to be missed.

A stay at a small glass igloo starts from $800 a night for two. Visit www.kakslauttanen.fi

HENN-NA HOTEL

Robots in lieu of human staff members? Only at Henn-na Hotel in Sasebo, Japan.

The hotel has earned itself a place in the Guinness World Records for being the world's first robot-staffed hotel.

Henn-na Hotel

Standing behind the check-in counters is a life-sized velociraptor sporting a bow tie and a bellboy hat, as well as a demure "lady" who tends to Japanese-speaking guests.

If you need to deposit your luggage, a white mechanical arm will retrieve it for storage in a locker. And depending on your room, robot porters will help you with your luggage.

Those who are prone to losing their keys can heave a sigh of relief - there is a facial recognition system.

Prices start from $260 a night for two.

Visit www.h-n-h.jp/en

DOG BARK PARK INN

It sounds like a barking mad idea, but this bed and breakfast is shaped like a giant beagle.

Located in Cottonwood, Idaho, in the US, a stay at the 9m-tall Sweet Willy, as it is affectionately called, sounds perfect for dog lovers.

Dog Bark Park Inn

Built by artists Dennis Sullivan and Frances Conklin, it was opened in 2003.

The husband-and-wife team also created wooden carvings of over 60 different breeds and poses of dogs. Some of these cravings can be found at their art gallery and gift store.

Fancy a stay at this canine haven? The inn sleeps four and is open from April 1 to Oct 31﻿ every year.

It costs about $177 a night for two. The best part? Your pets can stay with you for a $22 ﻿fee, subject to prior approval.

Visit www.dogbarkpark.com

NO MAN'S FORT

This luxury retreat at sea was a fort to protect Britain's premier naval dockyard before it was transformed into a hotel.

Based 2.3km from the Isle of Wight in England, you can consider this if you have some cash to splash.

No Man’s Fort

There, soak in the hot tubs on the upper deck while watching the sunset, enjoy live music at the Cabaret Club or simply fall asleep to the sound of waves crashing outside your suite.

No Man's Fort has 23 luxury bedroom suites. Prices start from $700 a night for two. Visit www.solentforts.com/no-mans-fort