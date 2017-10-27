Fall in love with Perth

Tourism Western Australia and Scoot Airlines have teamed up for a new campaign, Fly Out Of The Friend Zone.

Scoot away on a romantic getaway to the city of Perth on the low-cost long-haul airline.

Here are 10 recommendations that might add some zing to your relationship.

STAY IN SUPREME LUXURY

One of Perth's top hotels, Crown Towers, makes for a luxurious stay.

Try out the couple's massage at the Crown Spa, sign up for a teppanyaki cooking class or simply relax and enjoy lazy moments together by the poolside.

EXPLORE AN ISLAND VIA HELICOPTER

Take in the beautiful Perth cityscape from the air on a short helicopter ride to Rottnest Island. Spend the day exploring its secluded bays and beaches, and don't forget to meet its resident quokkas - a selfie with these ever-smiling marsupials is a must.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Experience the enchantment of hot-air ballooning. Soak in the beautiful landscape with its rolling hills, lush green fields and meandering streams and spend a truly magical sunset in the clouds.

TAKE A GONDOLA RIDE ON THE SWAN RIVER (ABOVE)

If heights are not for you, experience the serenity of the Swan River with agondola ride instead. Up the romance factor with the one-hour sunset cruise and bask in the moment as the sun sets and the city lights come on.

WINE AND DINE IN SWAN VALLEY

Twenty-five minutes from Perth is the Swan Valley, home of world-class wineries, boutique breweries, distilleries and countless gourmet artisan goods.

Check out Sandalford Swan Valley Estate, and spend the day immersed in winery tours.

EXPLORE NATURE AND WILDLIFE

Visit Western Australia's Caversham Wildlife Park, situated only moments from Perth in Whiteman Park.

Get up close with native animals such as koalas and kangaroos in their natural habitat and enjoy each other's company as you explore the charming family-run zoo.

CREATE INSTA-WORTHY MOMENTS

The Crawley Edge Boatshed, commonly known as the Blue Boat House, is famous for being a romantic spot to take photos.

STROLL IN NATURE

Take a stroll in Perth's natural heartland, Kings Park and Botanic Garden.

Walk around the treetops or have an intimate picnic with spectacular views of Perth City and Swan River.

BASK IN BEACHSIDE BEAUTY

Cottesloe Beach is a 30-minute drive away from the city and home to one of Australia's most iconic beachfront pubs.

Revel in the unspoilt stretch of white sand backed by pristine water, perfect for swimming, snorkelling and dolphin-spotting.

GET TO THE HEART VIA THE STOMACH

Perth has amazing dining options and a vibrant nightlife, with new bars and restaurants popping up at all corners.

Top picks would be the Shadow Wine Bar & Dining Room for great wines and modern Australia dining and The Standard Bar Garden Kitchen for a refreshing mix of breezy cool and easy fun.