Family-friendly adventure on the seas

The Ultimate Family Suite on the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship.

Redefine family and adventure travel with Royal Caribbean's 25th ship, Symphony of the Seas.

Debuting next April, it will feature new dining concepts, aerial, ice and aqua entertainment and the most dynamic suite in family travel.

The cruise line's latest addition claims the title of the world's largest cruise ship, and will span 16 guest decks, carry 5,500 guests at double occupancy and feature 2,774 staterooms.

The Ultimate Family Suite boasts a slide from the children's bedroom to the living room, a Lego wall, an air hockey table, and there are hidden nooks for chilling out.

You can attend shows such as Flight, a new original satire on the evolution of air travel, at the Royal Theatre.

The promotional fly cruise price starts from $3,310 a guest before taxes (usual price $4,230) for a balcony stateroom and will be available from now until end-November.

For additional information or to make reservations, visit RoyalCaribbean.com.