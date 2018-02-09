Fengshui travel guide: Auspicious destinations, zodiac-style

As we close off the 2017 Chinese calendar and head into the new year, a change of scenery could be just the thing to spice things up.

With the Year of the Dog poised to be a great time for globetrotting, travel company Expedia consulted Master Seldan Lim - an experienced fengshui master, metaphysical coach, speaker and trainer - to share the most auspicious destinations to visit this year for each Chinese zodiac.

DOG

Set your sights on Kalimantan, the Indonesian side of Borneo, a breathtaking destination that is home to renowned heritage sites, islands and national parks.

Dog: Kalimantan PHOTOS: KALIMANTAN TOUR DESTINATIONS

Recommended destinations include Balikpapan (city and launch pad to dive sites), Maratua Island (clear waters and sea turtles), Banjarmasin (cultural city facing the Meratus Mountains) and Pontianak (city - not the ghost).

PIG

A good place to visit is Guangzhou in southern China, where its methods of cooking and seasoning are the most obvious influences on modern living - dim sum is a hot favourite.

RAT

Check out Manhattan, New York, home to iconic places such as Central Park, Times Square, Rockefeller Centre and Carnegie Hall.

Rat: Manhattan PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Catch a performance or two, sink your teeth into a piping hot taco from a streetside vendor and be swept away by the vibrant city's pulsating vibe.

OX

Visit a safari in South Africa and observe the Big Five and their friends up close.

Or consider a trip to Tanzania or Madagascar, which produces some of the world's finest stones, such as rubies and blue sapphires.

Continue with the gemstone trails to Cambodia, where zircon is popular. It is still an affordable stone to collect, before the deposits run out.

It is recommended you visit this historic city before it becomes too commercialised.

TIGER

The cosmopolitan vibes of Tokyo, Japan, and Jakarta, Indonesia, are good bets.

They may not be off the beaten track, but these cities keep things fresh and there is always more to uncover, from Tokyo's chic boutiques to the traditional markets of Jakarta.

RABBIT

Get acquainted with the charms of old Shanghai, China.

It is now one of the most modern cities in the world, with skyscrapers juxtaposed with old teahouses.

Take a visual snapshot of the cultural contrast between the old and new in person before the heritage architecture completely disappears.

DRAGON

Apart from its famous orange exports, California also has some of the best grapes that nature can offer.

Another draw: The presence of the tech giants that have based their headquarters in San Francisco, which surely deserves a spot on the itinerary.

SNAKE

Jet off to exotic Colombia and curate the best emeralds for your collection.

Snake: Colombia PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

It is also the perfect place to indulge in a cuppa, as it is one of the largest producers of the world's coffee supply thanks to its ideal climate.

And then there is Medellin to visit if you are a fan of the Netflix show Narcos.

HORSE

Gallop your way to Seoul, South Korea, to check out its many attractions.

Join a class and get your hands spicy making the national dish, kimchi.

Try kimchi pizza and many variations of this versatile ingredient, such as kimchi pancake, kimchi dumpling and kimchi stew.

During winter, there is nothing more comforting than slurping a bowl of the spicy soup.

GOAT

Goats have a love for luxury, which makes a jaunt to the shopping haven that is Hong Kong a source of joy.

Goat: Hong Kong PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

The best time to visit is during the summer sales in August.

If you have time, take an hour's journey to Macau, where you can indulge in more local food and shopping.

MONKEY

Lounge at the beachfront in Phuket or any of the famous beach destinations in Thailand. The combination of an ocean view and salty sea breeze is bound to invigorate any weary soul.

ROOSTER

If you have ever considered setting foot on Mount Everest, make this your year of adventure by training for base camp.

Rooster: Mount Everest PHOTOS: KALIMANTAN TOUR DESTINATIONS

When you are ready, challenge your limits with an exploration in Nepal, where the Himalayan mountains await.

