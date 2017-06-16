Fewer visitors at London sights after terror attacks

A police officer telling tourists to leave as they were eating on the rim of the Trevi Fountain.

Visitorship is down at the London Eye.

Terror attacks in Britain have lowered visitor numbers at London attractions and theme parks run by Merlin Entertainments, the company said earlier this week.

Merlin - which runs the London Eye, Madame Tussauds and a string of theme parks - said the Westminster attack on March 22, in which five people were killed, led to an initial "softer domestic and day-trip market".

Two subsequent attacks in Manchester and London, which killed 30 people in total, "resulted in a further deterioration in domestic demand", the company said in a stock market trading update.

"Given the typical lag between holiday bookings and visitations, we are also cautious on trends in foreign visitation over the coming months," it said.

Theme parks, including Legoland, have also been "adversely affected in recent weeks by the terror attacks and subsequent heightened security measures".

Merlin chief executive officer Nick Varney said the impact of the attacks is "unclear at this stage".

"What is clear, however, is that London has bounced back before, and will do again," he said. - AFP

Rome imposes fines for frolicking at fountains

Rome is cracking down on anyone hoping to recreate Swedish actress Anita Ekberg's dip in the Trevi Fountain in the 1960 film La Dolce Vita by imposing fines for bad behaviour in and around the city's watery wonders.

The city has long struggled to keep tidy its treasures, such as the Colosseum, and tourists paddling in its sculpted fountains did little to help in recent years.

Mayor Virginia Raggi said that people caught picnicking or camping out on the fountains' pedestals, putting their feet in the water or going for a swim in them will be fined up to €240 (S$370).

The decree imposing the fines, which start from a minimum of €40, is valid for the summer season until Oct 31.