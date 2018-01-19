Fitness and wellness retreats to splurge on

With travellers becoming increasingly health-savvy, more hotels are offering vacations where guests can get active, eat nutritionally balanced meals, be pampered and enjoy the restorative power of nature.

If that sounds like what you need, try out one of these packages, where activities and accommodation are taken care of, and all you have to do is book your flights and pack your bags.

TAKE A HIKE

Situated amid verdant forests and paddy fields in ubud, bali, como shambhala estate offers a much-needed respite from urban life.

Besides taking in the fresh air and greenery, you will find plenty of opportunities to move your body.

If you take up one of the hotel's Wellness programmes, you will have complimentary and priority access to daily scheduled activities, including hydrotherapy sessions and biking through rice fields.

The Be Active programme is great for those wanting to pick up a fitness routine or hone their exercise regime, as it can be tailored to suit different skill levels.

The stays range from three to 14 nights. A basic three-night stay includes a wellness consultation, an hour-long massage, a personal training session and a guided adventure challenge where nature's terrain will be your gym.

PRICE: From US$550 (S$730) per room per night, subject to an additional 21 per cent government tax and service charge, based on double occupancy. All meals are included and guests have complimentary use of the steam room, sauna and 25m pool, as well as the services of a personal assistant.

Visit www.comohotels.com/comoshambhalaestate

FEEL ENERGISED

Located surprisingly close to Singapore, yallingup in Western Australia is just a little over a five-hour flight away, and it is famous for its stunning coastline and thriving flora and fauna.

The Revive Retreat, hosted at luxury Smiths Beach Resort right by the Margaret River, is a five-day, four-night escape next month that encourages movement and healthy eating habits instead of sticking to diets.

Everyone gets individualised attention as only 10 spots are available.

The event will be facilitated by Ms Katie Carmichael, who has trained everyone from celebs to sheikhs, as well as Ms Sarah Breheny, a certified health coach, speaker, writer and fitness instructor.

Be prepared for vigorous exercises as coastal hikes, surfing and paddle-boarding lessons are part of the package.

However, there are also relaxing activities such as cooking lessons, nutrition seminars, as well as a massage to help you unwind.

PRICE: A$1,875 (S$1,980) per person, twin share. A private room is A$2,385. The rate includes accommodation, meals and activities.

Visit www.reviveretreat.com.au

BLISS OUT

If the plan is to have a completely relaxing long weekend, go straight for the A Mantra for Mantra package at Thailand's Mantra Samui Resort, where the highlight is being able to choose two spa treatments a day.

Upon arrival, take in Koh Samui's breathtaking coastline, then meet up with the spa manager to pick the best options from the extensive line-up of facials, massages, scrubs and wraps.

Enjoy one nutrition-focused meal a day at The View restaurant, where the dishes are as beautiful as the panorama.

You can also tag on a private yoga class or meditation session to your package.

PRICE: From THB19,680 (S$815) for a three-night-stay package for two without yoga and meditation, or THB22,380 to include the private yoga and meditation classes. Daily breakfasts are included in the package.

Visit www.mantrasamui.com

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg).