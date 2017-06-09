Five themed routes for travellers in Hong Kong

To provide visitors with a unique perspective when exploring Central and the neighbouring Sheung Wan area, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has designed five themed walking routes that lead to colonial monuments, temples, art galleries, street art displays, antique stores, hip boutiques, trendy restaurants and other hidden gems.

The Tasting Hong Kong route showcases Central's dining delights, from dim sum and fusion cuisine to dai pai dong (food stalls) and street food.

For those into heritage, the Time Traveller route - from Possession Point to the Tai Ping Shan area - will lead you through some of the city's oldest streets, offering glimpses of what life was like when Hong Kong was still in its infancy.

The Crazy for Art route takes visitors down Hollywood Road, which is lined with galleries offering artwork, while the Hidden Gems in Back Alleys route allows visitors to find knick-knacks and vintage reminders of the city's past along Upper Lascar Row.

The last route, Something for Everyone, covers the top landmarks and points of interest from each thematic route for those time-strapped.

The guide for these routes can be found on the Hong Kong Tourism Board website.