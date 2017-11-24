Five weird and wonderful hotels from around the world

HELICOPTER

Check in: Scotland, UK

High-fliers will appreciate the luxury laid out in a decommissioned Royal Navy ZA127 Sea King helicopter on a farm in Stirling, Scotland, by Helicopter Glamping.

There is a kitchenette and lounge in the former cockpit, a bathroom where the sonar station used to be and beds for five people including one in the tail. The flight deck has refitted swivel seats and a table made from an old fuel tank cover.

SILO

Check in: Christchurch, New Zealand

Silostay's eight corrugated iron grain silos fit seamlessly into the agricultural landscape of Little River, a rural town on New Zealand's Banks Peninsula.

These custom-built silos have been repurposed as eco-friendly accommodation featuring a queen-size bed and en-suite bathroom upstairs, and a kitchen and living area below.

TRAILER

Check in: Melbourne, Australia

On a rooftop in Melbourne's inner city, Notel "is like no hotel you've ever been to".

It is an outdoor space with six beautiful shiny chrome Airstream trailers, each of them refitted with a queen-size bed, en-suite bathroom, lounge complete with bar fridge, and a deck opening onto a communal space surrounded by an amphitheatre of glittering night lights. Upsize to the Airstream With Benefits for a private open-air spa bath.

CRANE

Check in: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Towering above Amsterdam's NDSM quarter, Crane Hotel Faralda is one of the city's most iconic constructions.

Its three split-level suites sit within the vertical column of the metal crane, with the city sprawling 50m below. The suites feature plush interiors. At the top of the crane, which still swings in the wind, there is a spa bath.

CHURCH OR CARRIAGE

Check in: Queensland, Australia

At Glasshouse Mountains Ecolodge on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, guests can book into the property's 125-year-old timber country church, which has been converted into loft accommodation with a living room downstairs.

If you're more into vintage trains, opt to sleep in the Victorian train carriage from the late 1800s or a 60-year-old restored Queenslander carriage complete with curved wood ceilings and en-suite bathroom.