Fly away in 2018 at low prices

SCOOT

The local low-cost airline has launched ticket sales for its non-stop Singapore-Berlin flights for the second half of the year.

Scheduled to commence on June 20, Scoot's four-times-weekly direct flight to the German capital - its second destination in Europe and third long-haul destination after Athens and Honolulu - will take 13 hours. The return leg takes 12 hours and 10 minutes.

During the journey, relax in the wide-body double-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which features a spacious cabin, large dimmable windows and ample overhead compartment space.

From now until Jan 31, Scoot is offering one-way tax-inclusive promotional fares from $299 for Economy Fly (not including baggage and meals) and $899 for ScootBiz, for travel between June 20 and Oct 26.

For an additional 10 per cent off selected FlyBag and FlyBagEat fares, key in the promo code GOBERLIN on www.flyscoot.com/Berlin

QATAR AIRWAYS

The national carrier of Qatar has announced its first global sales campaign of the year, the popular Global Travel Boutique.

It is offering 35 per cent discount on fares, a special Companion Offer on Business and First Class and special discounts for families with children.

Passengers who book their tickets at qatarairways.com from now until Jan 16, with travel validity to Dec 10, stand to earn 100,000 Qmiles each and hotel vouchers valid for a three-night stay for two guests from Qatar Airways Holidays.

The promotion will also provide up to 15 per cent discounts on Al Maha Services and Lounge access, up to 10 per cent discount on RCC car rentals and a special discount of 20 per cent for up to four rides with Qatar Airways' luxury chauffeur service partner Blacklane.