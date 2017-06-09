Get away from the heat with these cool destinations

In Hobart (photo), Mount Wellington is not to be missed.

Fancy skiing? Craigieburn Valley Ski Area is one such place for that activity.

It has been a week of scorching temperatures in Singapore, with no end in sight.

If you are desperate for a respite from the heat, I do not blame you - sweat-drenched T-shirts and melted make-up do not make a good look.

Here are some destinations with cooler temperatures you can consider for a trip next month, according to travel search engine Skyscanner.

HOBART, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Average July temperature: 8 deg C

It is winter next month in this part of the world, making it perfect for holidaymakers looking to beat the heat.

If you crave a little adventure, make a stop at Wellington Park.

Various trails are available, and you can decide if you want to get close to nature on foot, mountain bikes or four-wheel drive vehicles.

Expect to be blown away by waterfalls, dolerite formations, dramatic cliffs and more.

You can also drive to the summit of Kunanyi, also known as Mount Wellington, and treat yourself to the unbeatable views from a height of 1,271m.

SAPA, LAO CAI PROVINCE, VIETNAM

Average July temperature: 20 deg C

Sapa, a mountainous town in north-west Vietnam, generally experiences cool weather throughout the year.

Visitors flock to Sapa for its beautiful rice terraces and the opportunity to experience a local homestay.

Crafts from its ethnic communities are also available for purchase.

The Great Ocean Road scenic drive is not to be missed. PHOTO: SKYSCANNER

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Average July temperature: 10 deg C

The "great" in Great Ocean Road says it all - it is one of the most scenic drives in the world, taking you past lazy seaside towns, blue-green waters, limestone cliffs and more.

Some highlights include the Twelve Apostles, Cape Otway Lightstation and Bells Beach.

Some tourists are able to cover plenty of ground in a day, but others recommend at least a week for plenty of stops to immerse oneself in the beauty.

If you are big on coffee, it is double the treat for you. Melbourne is famous for its vibrant cafe culture, and there is no better place to enjoy some delicious coffee.

Cameron Highlands in Malaysia is perfect for strawberry picking. PHOTO: SKYSCANNER

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, MALAYSIA

Average July temperature: 17 deg C

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life and unwind at Cameron Highlands.

There are plenty of strawberry farms where you can pick strawberries. Be sure to arrive early to beat the crowds, so that you have plenty of strawberries to choose from.

Tea manufacturer Boh's Sungai Palas Garden and Boh Tea Gardens are also must-visits.

Visitors can see how Malaysian teas are made using traditional processing methods.

You can also take a break at Boh Tea Garden, sipping soothing cups of fresh highland tea at Boh's original tea shop.

If you have time to spare, stop by an apiary for a glimpse of how local beekeepers produce honey. You can also learn more about the insects.

CRAIGIEBURN VALLEY SKI AREA, SOUTHERN ALPS, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND

Average July temperature: 2 deg C

For those willing to brave the blistering cold, a ski holiday is something to consider.

But be warned - Craigieburn is better suited for intermediate-to-advance level skiers who are competent on the slopes, as the terrains are varied and challenging.

The braver ones can also attempt the infamous 600m vertical descent of Middle Basin for an extra rush of adrenaline.