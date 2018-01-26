Get loved up at these romantic beach getaways this Valentine's Day

Looking for the ultimate tropical romantic escapade this Valentine's Day?

From the numerous crystal-clear beaches to a variety of villas designed to treat you like royalty, South-east Asia has all the elements necessary to put you in the mood for love.

Here are some beach properties from HomeAway, the world leader in vacation rentals, that are perfect for whisking your other half to an enchanting time, where you can indulge in the luxurious interiors or venture out for long seaside walks.

BORACAY, PHILIPPINES

PHOTOS: HOMEAWAY

Located at the top of Diniview beach, the Shell villa at the Diniview Villa Resort has an amazing view overlooking the hills and the ocean. You can watch the stunning Boracay sunsets with your partner.

The perfect mix of land and sea, with its own plunge pool, the Shell villa in Boracay is the perfect place for the luxury traveller looking to spend an unforgettable romantic weekend.

AO NANG, KRABI

Get privacy with your partner at the Baan Manu Chang pool villa. With its own swimming pool and jacuzzi, you never have to worry about noisy beachgoers bursting your little love bubble.

The amazing kitchen facilities also provide an excellent reason to whip up your own Valentine's Day dinner by candlelight. The beach of Ao Nang is 3km away.

MAENAM BEACH, KOH SAMUI

This new two-bedroom Moonrakers beachfront house is located right on Maenam Beach, on the north coast of Koh Samui. With a unique L-shaped design, you are guaranteed amazing views. There are a variety of beach activities available, and the Maenam village is just a five-minute walk away.

BANGRAK BEACH, KOH SAMUI

The possibilities for romance are endless when you stay in this little patch of heaven in Koh Samui, a one-bedroom beachfront villa right in the middle of Bangrak Beach.

Watch the stunning sunset while sipping a cocktail on your private terrace, listen to the waves and swaying palm trees as you lounge on the veranda, or when you walk to a great restaurant - there are just too many ways to spend time with your loved one here.