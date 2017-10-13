Getting cute in Tokyo

Nothing gets the Japanese more excited than things that are kawaii (cute in Japanese), and this is reflected in many of their foods, particularly desserts. Here are five Tokyo cafes for Instagrammable treats.

POMPOMPURIN CAFE, HARAJUKU

Sanrio is responsible for some of the world's most famous cute characters and Pompompurin is one of their most popular creations. He is an adorable golden retriever who sports a beret and spends his days sleeping and eating pudding.

Pompompurin was voted the most popular Sanrio character in 1997 and 2015, so expect plenty of fans when visiting this wonderfully quaint little dessert house.

There are two branches, one in Harajuku, and the other in Yokohama - just outside of Tokyo.

Choose from Pompompurin-themed food such as coconut milk curry and mango parfait.

The cafe is decorated with Pompompurin and his friends for plenty of photo opportunities, and there is a gift shop.

Nearest station: Harajuku

KAWAII MONSTER CAFE, HARAJUKU

Created by Harajuku fashion designer Sebastian Masuda, Kawaii Monster Cafe oozes cuteness.

Step through the doors into a place out of this world, with staff dressed as unicorns, lit-up rainbows and carousels where dancers perform for guests.

It is an experience like no other. The food is well-presented (our favourites are the sundaes) but this place is known for the amazing design of the interior.

Nearest station: Meiji-jingumae

MILKY WAY CAFE, IKEBUKURO

This is a star-themed cafe with sandwiches, desserts and beverages decorated with stars of the galaxy.

Be sure to order some ice cream as the selection is varied - expect toppings such as cheesecake, waffles and chocolate stars.

The large cafe windows allow you to people-watch as you enjoy your drink and dessert.

The Ikebukuro area is a lively neighbourhood full of shops, restaurants and karaoke joints, and it is where trendy Japanese youth gather.

Nearest station: Ikebukuro

PETER RABBIT GARDEN, JIYUGAOKA

The Jiyugaoka neighbourhood is home to the Peter Rabbit Garden Cafe, a tribute to the children's books by British author Beatrix Potter.

The cafe is a country-style garden with flowers and character sculptures. Meals are presented with themed plates and subtle details and above all, they taste great - especially the cheese buns.

Visitors will feel like they have stepped into the world of classic children's books. What a treat.

Nearest station: Jiyugaoka

CINNAMOROLL DREAM CAFE, SANRIO PUROLAND

Sanrio Puroland is an indoor theme park dedicated to Sanrio characters, with rides, shows and themed stores and restaurants. It also has a themed cafe, the Cinnamoroll Dream Cafe.

It is based on Cinnamoroll, the cute white puppy. Delectable dessert options include puddings and cream puffs that you can tuck into while watching Sanrio anime on the surrounding television screens.

Nearest station: Tama-Center