Go on the hunt to win a trip

Royal Caribbean's new state-of-the-art Symphony of the Seas (above).

ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ROYAL HUNT CAMPAIGN

Royal Caribbean has launched a mobile treasure hunt game, which ends on March 20, to reward consumers for its 11th anniversary celebrations.

The grand prize is a luxurious seven-night Mediterranean cruise for two on the world's largest cruise ship - Royal Caribbean's new state-of-the-art Symphony of the Seas - and an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain, worth $15,000.

Just download the free Royal Hunt app from the Apple App store or Google Play, check out the locations on its e-map, and scan in the golden anchor emblems found on Royal Hunt posters at 20 MRT stations islandwide.

Collect six golden anchors from six unique locations to complete the scoreboard and win exciting prizes, such as e-vouchers worth up to $50.

Nine runners-up will win a four-night South-east Asia Cruise for two worth $1,958.

And 300 finalists will take home a limited-edition specially commissioned 24K gold-plated medallion worth $168 and qualify for a live Grand Draw on March 24.

LUGGAGE

American Tourister's new 2018 brand ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite Curio Spinner Collection is now available in Singapore in limited-edition colours - golden yellow, spicy peach and denim blue.

The collection that won the Red Dot Award 2017 is priced from $210 to $270 and is available at select Samsonite stores and factory outlet stores as well as partner retailers and department stores.

As part of Samsonite's annual luggage trade-in initiative in support of children's charity Make-A-Wish Singapore, pre-owned luggage may be traded in for discounts on purchases of the S'Cure and Pixelon collections islandwide.

Samsonite will donate $10 for every trade-in purchase through this initiative, which ends on March 12. All pre-loved luggage will go to volunteers of Make-A-Wish Singapore and families of the children.

Customers who take part will get 40 per cent off the S'Cure collection (from $490 to $690), and 30 per cent off the Pixelon collection (from $490 to $625).

Trade-ins can be done at Samsonite retail stores, department stores and online.