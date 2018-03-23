Great deals up for grabs

NATAS

Head on over to Natas Travel 2018, Singapore's largest consumer travel fair, from today to Sunday at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5A for the best travel deals in town.

It is open from 10am to 9.30pm daily. Admission is free.

More than 80 exhibitors, consisting of travel agents, airlines, cruise operators, hotels, national tourism organisations and other travel related companies, will showcase special packages and itineraries.

Grab the best travel deals at Natas Travel 2018 at the Singapore Expo from today to Sunday. PHOTOS: NATAS TRAVEL 2018

The fair will feature exciting performances such as Kurash, an ancient martial art, Indonesian cultural dance performances and talks on must-visit destinations such as Grand Canyon National Park.

The Natas Grand Draw will also give you a chance to win the top prize of a pair of Singapore Airlines Business Class return tickets to Sydney, worth $14,000, for every $500 spent at Natas Travel 2018.

A 10-day trip to Prague, Vienna and Budapest, a European cruise, air tickets, staycations, vouchers and more are up for grabs too.

Ahead of Natas Travel and Travel Revolution 2018 - The Event this weekend, the Singapore Tourism Board has launched a new public education campaign to promote awareness among Singaporeans on the precautions they should take to protect themselves against unforeseen circumstances when booking their holiday.

It introduces the message "Don't Travel Blur, Travel Sure", supported by the new Sunny the Sotong mascot.

It calls on travellers to always buy travel insurance, check if their travel agent is licensed and has the right licence and read through the terms and conditions of the purchase.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Win prizes and save costs at Insight Vacations with the AIQ app. PHOTOS: INSIGHT VACATIONS

Through the travel company's partnership with local intelligent visual solutions company AIQ as part of Insight's 40th birthday celebration, visitors at the Natas Travel and Travel Revolution 2018 fairs can use AIQ's app powered by visual recognition technology (VRT) to win prizes or enjoy savings.

The VRT replaces the use of quick response codes and enables brands to interact with customers by embedding information on each "still image".

With interactive engagements being a key component of today's marketing, visitors at Insight Vacations' show booth can interact with inspiring travel destination images by just scanning on these images using their phones, and also participate in a lucky draw.

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

For singles and two-to-go travellers, the Indonesian resort allows you to get away from the crowd with its value-for-money deal.

Its Chillax package - from3.85 million Indonesian rupiah (S$350) a person for a three-day, two-night stay in a Deluxe Room - includes return ferry service, deluxe room accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and plenty of activities, including all-terrain vehicle tours (above) archery and golf.

PHOTOS: BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

Head to the Kedaton Spa with its diverse spa services, which include outdoor massage pavilions and 24-hour in-room massage service.

AMARI

Embark on an adventure with Onyx Hospitality Group with the opening of Amari Vang Vieng.

PHOTOS: AMARI

Located in the heart of Laos, along the Nam Song River, the resort features 160 rooms boasting either mountain or city views and provides ultimate relaxation at its Breeze Spa, which features the Amari brand's signature mood-based massages. Other facilities include an outdoor freeform swimming pool, a fitness centre and a kids' club with a play area and scheduled supervised activities.

Amari Vang Vieng is offering a special opening ratefrom US$60 (S$80) for a Superior City View room, for bookings made by June 30