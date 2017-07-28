Great travel deals up for grabs

Get inspiration for your next unforgettable vacation at the free bi-annual travel revolution fair, which will be back from Aug 4 to 6.

Gear up for good deals from a new mix of exhibitors, with offers like attraction tickets, pocket Wi-Fi, travel insurance and airport lounge access from $5 daily with personal travel advisory Ready to Travel, and rent a car to Malaysia from $80 daily with YLS - Road Trip Specialist.

Expect to enjoy generous travel bargains in the form of one-for-one offers and free flights, and stand a chance to redeem luxurious gifts, from dining vouchers with minimum $988 spend on eligible American Express Cards, to a set of TRAVELOC Express padlock with security seals worth $20 with every $2,000 spent.

Back by popular demand is the Wanderlust Market, with over 50 local and overseas artisans showcasing handcrafted goods and natural beauty products.

Travel Revolution is organised by Singapore Outbound Travel Agents Association and will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Level 1, Expo Halls A and B, from 11am to 9.30pm.