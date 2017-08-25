Guam assures Japan it is safe to visit

Guam's No. 2 politician on Wednesday rolled out the welcome mat to tourists, promising the tropical island is safe despite North Korea's threat to launch missiles towards the Pacific US territory.

Lieutenant Governor Raymond Tenorio made the comments in Tokyo, where he was joined by Guam Visitors Bureau chief executive Jon Nathan Denight, amid fears that Pyongyang's sabre-rattling will hammer the key tourism industry. Last year, Japanese tourists made up about half of the 1.5 million visitors to the island.