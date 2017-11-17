Have a festive getaway

Podium platforms are positioned within Bar Rouge to enhance the overall sensorial experience.

SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD, SINGAPORE

The five-star hotel in Singapore is now home to Shanghai's iconic glamorous nightclub Bar Rouge, spanning 400 sq m on the 71st and 72nd levels.

Partygoers can look forward to exciting themed nights each month and performances from raised "cages" overlooking the venue.

Several podium platforms are also strategically positioned within the venue to enhance the overall sensorial experience.

Swissotel The Stamford has also unveiled its new Premier Rooms ($340++ a room a night) and Premier Harbour View Rooms ($570++).It worked closely with internationally acclaimed design agency Wilson Associates, and the suites boast rustic teak wood and hand-crafted stone wall accents.

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

Get into the tropical festive spirit with the Indonesian resort's year-end Family Festive package.

Guests can indulge in a festive programme for children, including appearances by Santa Claus, or watch a fireworks display on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The Family Festive 3D2N package (starting from $845) comprises ferry tickets, breakfast buffets, festive activities, a festive set dinner and lunch and more.

AIRASIA

The low-cost airline has launched new routes from Singapore, to Medan and Padang on Indonesia's Sumatra Island and Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia. The flight to Bintulu takes about two hours and will start on Dec 27. The Medan and Padang flights, which are 1hr 25min and 1hr 20min respectively, will start on Feb 9. Until Sunday, AirAsia is running a free seats campaign for the two routes, and the fare for Bintulu is going at $45.