Historic Paris luxury hotel reopens after 4-year makeover

High society vibe abounds at the Les Ambassadeurs dining room at the newly renovated Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

The Hotel de Crillon, one of the world's oldest luxury hotels, reopened on Wednesday after a ¤200 million (S$315 million) makeover lasting four years.

The venerable Paris institution, which is owned by a Saudi prince and located at the foot of the Champs-Elysees, has boasted among its regulars the likes of Ernest Hemingway and Charlie Chaplin.

GOLD LEAF TRIM

A team of 147 artisans attended to the finest details of the neoclassical building, restoring period frescoes, gold leaf trim and marble accoutrements in thehotel.

It was the first facelift since the former residence of the Counts of Crillon opened to paying guests in 1909.

Originally built in 1758, the Crillon's restoration lasted two years longer than planned, partly because of the creation of a second underground floor with a spa and swimming pool.

Room rates range from ¤1,200 a night to between ¤20,000 and ¤25,000 for the Bernstein Suite overlooking the Place de la Concorde - where King Louis XVI was guillotined in 1793 at the height of the French Revolution.

Managed by Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, the Crillon now has 124 rooms, compared with 147 previously.

Of those, 33 are suites and another 10 are "signature" suites of the greatest luxury, two of which were decked out by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.