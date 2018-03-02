Hunt down great travel deals

Contiki is offering up to 50 per cent off on three trips to Europe: The Western Rocker, European Magic and Iceland.

Royal Caribbean's new state-of-the-art Symphony of the Seas.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ROYAL HUNT CAMPAIGN

Royal Caribbean has launched a mobile Treasure Hunt Game, which ends on March 20, to reward consumers for its 11th anniversary celebrations.

The grand prize is a Golden Ticket for a luxurious 7-night Mediterranean cruise for two on the world's largest cruise ship - Royal Caribbean's new state-of-the-art Symphony of the Seas - and an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona worth $15,000.

Just download the free Royal Hunt app from the Apple App store or Google Play, check out the locations on its e-map, and scan in the Golden Anchor emblems found on Royal Hunt posters at 20 MRT stations islandwide.

Collect six Golden Anchors from six unique locations to complete the scoreboard and win exciting prizes such as e-vouchers worth up to $50.

Nine runners-up will win a four-night South-east Asia Cruise for two worth $1,958.

And 300 finalists will take home a limited-edition specially commissioned 24K gold-plated medallion worth $168 and qualify for a live Grand Draw on March 24.

WORLDHOTELS

Worldhotels has added three new properties - Dorsett Grand Chengdu, Dorsett Grand Subang and Dorsett Kuala Lumpur.

Dorsett Grand Chengdu offers 556 rooms and suites in the capital of Sichuan province in China. Its location is both ideal for exploring Chengdu and for business travel. Till March 31, all bookings come with breakfast for up to two people at Yue Rong Cafe.

In Subang Jaya, Dorsett Grand Subang offers 478 rooms and suites.Guests enjoy 20 per cent off from now to June 24.

For reservations, visit WorldHotels.com.

HKTB

The Hong Kong Arts Festival (ending March 24) is the premier event of Hong Kong Arts Month.

It features over 1,700 international and local artists. Highlights include Debussy's Pelleas et Melisande staged by the Welsh National Opera and the two-act ballet Whipped Cream by the American Ballet Theatre.

The sixth edition of international art fair Art Basel, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, on March 29 to 31 features 248 galleries from 32 countries and territories.

There are also arts offerings in the local communities, such as HK Urban Canvas community art project at Sham Shui Po.

CONTIKI

The eight-day Western Rocker (from US$611, or S$810) will take you to Italy, Switzerland, France and England. Thenine-day European Magic trip (from US$774) takes you to Amsterdam, Venice and Paris.

Catch the Northern Lights on a four-day trip to Iceland (US$502), and visit the famous Blue Lagoon hot springs.

All trips exclude airfare and are bundled with the London Explorer trip worth US$325. Book before March 31 on www.contiki.com.