Indulge in unique travel experiences

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Looking to indulge in regional flavours around Europe? Try the Country Roads of Croatia journey. Watch oyster farmer Tomislav in Dubrovnik harvest oysters, then sample them.

In the Eastern Capitals and the Dalmatian Riviera journey, enter a Sarajevan family home for an authentic Bosnian dinner .

Both trips are from US$3,450 (S$4,500) a person excluding airfare, based on twin sharing.

Book before Feb 28 to enjoy 10 per cent early payment savings and take an additional US$400 off a couple (for trips above US$3,500) and US$200 off a couple (for trips below US$3,500).

Enjoy $88 cashback when you book an Air France or KLM flight with your Insight Vacations trip.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND

Experience a whole new level of magic this spring at Hong Kong Disneyland, as more than 100 Disney Friends in various forms celebrate the Disney Friends Springtime Carnival from March 15 to June 20.

To kick off the season, Mickey's major milestones over the years will be celebrated in a projection show called We Love Mickey!, which will be held every evening at the park starting on March 15.

Watch beloved characters from Zootopia and Alice In Wonderland dance on a flower-decorated train for the high-spirit Disney Friends Springtime Processional every afternoon.

Making their park debut and greeting guests at different times from now to April will be Moana and the Marvel characters Black Panther and Groot.

Book your magical journey before June 23 and save up to 15 per cent on a room at either Disney Explorers Lodge, the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney's Hollywood Hotel. Book online to enjoy a free room upgrade and an Attraction Priority Admission Pass. The last check-in date for the offer will be June 30. For details, visit www.hongkongdisneyland.com/offers-discounts

AYANA

On March 17, silence will fall over Bali as it comes to a halt for 24 hours as part of purification ceremony Nyepi.

Ayana offers guests a two-night Nyepi Package ($638 to $1,712). In traditional complimentary attire and a ceremonial headdress for men, guests can take part in the Ogoh Ogoh Festival on Nyepi Eve. Guests then enjoy a buffet at Kampoeng Bali.

The package includes a Aquatonic Seawater Therapy Pool treatment for two, and on March 17, guests can settle at Rimba Lawn for a Star Gazing & Grazing dessert-style picnic.

Breakfast on both mornings and a two-way airport transfer are also included.

KLOOK

This March, Klook takes you on a trip to Pyeongchang, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics, together with an exclusive fan meet with South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook.

In this special two-day, one-night tour ($220.20) starting on March 13, visit some of Gangneung's attractions, set locations of K-drama Goblin and watch a Paralympic ice hockey game with Lee.

The trip, led by an English-speaking tour assistant, also includes a night's accommodation at Yongpyong Resort, round-trip transportation and a ski tour.

The ski tour includes a ski lift pass valid from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and guests can choose from either gear rental fee, snow sled admission or round-trip sightseeing gondola.

For more information, visit www.klook.com