Isle of Skye, centre of movie magic

The Old Man of Storr (above) and Dunvegan Castle on Scotland's Isle of Skye.

Hollywood director Michael Bay added a backstory to his blockbuster sequel Transformers: The Last Knight and filmed the medieval flashback scenes at Scotland's Isle of Skye.

Other films shot on location include the recently-released King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) and The BFG (2016), which featured Skye as Giant Land.

Skye is one of Scotland's most visited destinations, after Edinburgh and Loch Ness, and is the second largest of the country's 780 islands. Despite its vast size, Skye is sparsely populated, with only 10,000 people.

Before you embark on your big-screen-worthy adventure - travel company Trafalgar Tours has several itineraries - here are the top five places to visit:

CUILLIN HILLS

Many visitors choose to admire these epic peaks from afar as they present a challenge to explore. With names like Inaccessible Pinnacle, the rocky summits attract climbing enthusiasts who want to conquer the mountain range, formed by 36 peaks across 12km of ridge.

Movies filmed here:

The BFG - This classic children's story featured the landscape of the Cuillin, along with the Quiraing and Trotternish Ridge as the home of the Giants.

Highlander (1986) - The fantasy adventure, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, had a dramatic fight scene showcasing the Black Cuillin mountains in the background.

THE QUIRAING

The landscape of The Quiraing will leave visitors in awe.It is located on the north of Skye in the area known as Trotternish. It is an essential stopover to capture views of rugged cliffs, sweeping hillsides and jagged pinnacles. Plan a hike to explore its hidden canyons and ridges.

The Quiraing. PHOTO: VISITSCOTLAND/ KENNY LAM

Movies filmed here:

Transformers: The Last Knight - A battle between Arthur and the Saxons used the moody landscape as backdrop.

Macbeth (2015) - It was the setting for the point in this Shakespearean adaptation when Macbeth returned from battle and was anointed Thane of Cawdor.

Snow White And The Huntsman - The Quiraing formed the landscape behind the enchanted forest and snow forest.

Stardust (2007) - Michelle Pfeiffer's nefarious character Lamia was seen on The Quiraing in this fairy tale flick.

THE OLD MAN OF STORR

This is a large, 48m-high spiky pinnacle of rock. Set against the backdrop of rolling green hills and the coastline of Skye, it delivers a mystical setting. This is likely the most famous walk that tourists go on as they hunt down one of the world's most photographed landscapes.

Movies filmed here:

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword - Charlie Hunnam's Arthur headed to the Darklands to learn how to control his sword.

Prometheus (2012) - The sci-fi thriller opened with an archaeologist (Noomi Rapace) discovering an ancient map in a cave under The Old Man of Storr.

DUNVEGAN CASTLE

The Old Man of Storr and Dunvegan Castle (above) on Scotland's Isle of Skye. PHOTOS: VISITSCOTLAND/ PAUL TOMKINS

The oldest inhabited castle in the north of Scotland. Built on a rock on an idyllic lochside setting, this highland estate is a great place to discover the history and legends of its ancestors.

Movie filmed here:

Made Of Honor (2006) - It was on the extensive grounds that the Highland Games sequence, and a touching climax between the rom-com's leads Michelle Monaghan and Patrick Dempsey was filmed.

NEIST POINT

Located on the most westerly part of the island, Neist Point is a great viewpoint to see whales, dolphins and basking sharks.

Overlooking the North Sea, one of Scotland's most photographed lighthouses is also located here. With its sea cliffs of jutting rock, it is a magical spot. Stand on the rock formations and admire the emerald blue sea down below.

Movies filmed here: