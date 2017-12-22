Journey with The Last Jedi to its latest filming locations

With the release of the sci-fi sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi, audiences all around the world have been captivated by not only the action but also the unique locations featured in the instalment.

DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

Dubrovnik is another film and TV location favourite, and you will most likely recognise this ancient walled city with its terracotta tiled roofs and views of the emerald Adriatic Sea as King's Landing from Game Of Thrones.

It also proved to be a great location for The Last Jedi's Canto Bight, a casino city and veritable playground for the galaxy's ultra-rich, where Finn and Rose have quite the adventure tracking down the Master Codebreaker.

Where to stay

Relax at Hotel Neptun Dubrovnik, a peaceful beachfront property on the Lapad peninsula.

The hotel features panoramic sea views and you can jump in the cliff-top swimming pool or enjoy a spa treatment. It is a 10-minute drive from Dubrovnik's Old Town.

SKELLIG MICHAEL, COUNTY KERRY, AND BROW HEAD, COUNTY CORK, IRELAND

Ireland has definitely been enjoying its time in the travel spotlight, thanks to its role as the backdrop of TV series Game Of Thrones.

The Last Jedi takes you to the the southerly part of the country.

Skellig Michael and the environs of Brow Head provided the backdrop for Outer Rim Territories planet Ahch-To, with its deep blue oceans and rugged landscape.

Carrying on from 2015's The Force Awakens, where Rey manages to track Luke down on Temple island, filming took place at the 6th-century monastic settlement of Skellig Michael, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

This site for the ancient Jedi shrine proved difficult to shoot though, and with environmental concerns, a replica of the monastic structures was built on top of the Ceann Sibeal headland in the Dingle Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Brow Head provided awe-inspiring panoramas, along with craggy caves and mine shafts, made for captivating scenery. The only thing you will not be able to spot are Porgs.

Where to stay

The Moorings Portmagee provides a great base if you want to explore Skellig Michael.

It overlooks the harbour and has elegant rooms with marble bathrooms, while the Bridge Bar offers award-winning food and traditional Irish music and dancing.

To further explore the beautiful Southern Peninsulas, stay in Schull at the Rock Hill House.

This bed and breakfast is fitted with free Wi-Fi and rooms with a terrace and private bathroom. A vegan breakfast is provided each morning.

SALAR DE UYUNI, BOLIVIA

The breathtakingly cracked and luminous Salar de Uyuni, stretching over 11,000 sq km, doubled up as mineral planet Crait in The Last Jedi.

The world's largest and most famous salt flat is shown as a haven for the Resistance forces fleeing to an abandoned rebel base.

This harsh landscape - and the resident flocks of pink flamingos - is best viewed from the Isla Incahuasi, a rocky outcrop on an extinct volcano that is dotted with giant cacti.

The salt flat is also famous for being the "world's biggest mirror" when it rains and the salt flat is covered with a thin layer of water.

The resulting landscape is absolutely surreal, so much so that you will want to travel during the rainy season.

Where to stay

Built out of salt bricks and featuring salt furnishings, Hotel Palacio de Sal offers stunning views of the salt flats and the surrounding landscape.

Free Wi-Fi, public parking and bicycle hire are provided, while the restaurant offers a regional menu of dishes such as llama, lamb and chicken.