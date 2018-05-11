Lego builds miniature Windsor Castle to celebrate royal wedding

An employee putting a model of new royal Meghan Markle (left) next to Britain’s Prince Harry outside Windsor Castle at Legoland in Windsor.

Attraction park Legoland Windsor has unveiled a miniature model of the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, built by a team of 11 model-makers who used almost 60,000 pieces of Lego bricks.

The replica includes a 60-brick Markle in her wedding dress and veil, with Prince Harry by her side.

The couple are riding in a brick-built carriage being drawn by horses along Windsor Great Park's Long Walk towards the castle, surrounded by 500 spectators, recreating the real-life procession that is planned for the big day on May 19.

The scene is completed by miniature models of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Markle's parents.