Live like a VIP at ultra-luxe The Sanchaya in Bintan

The word luxury is often overused by hotels and resorts.

But for the discerning traveller, a luxury hotel has to come with high levels of hospitality - in terms of accommodation, service, dining and everything else that makes the experience hard to forget.

At The Sanchaya, the priciest property on Bintan, Indonesia, you will feel more than valued.

Every guest is pampered and treated like a VIP.

The experience starts when you check in at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, where you are given a welcome pack of ginger sweets for your journey.

As soon as you arrive in Bintan, the staff escort you to The Sanchaya's exclusive private VIP lounge. This is where you wait for your ride to the resort.

The lounge gives you a glimpse of the tasteful decor that you will quickly discover to be The Sanchaya's signature.

As the vehicle pulls over after a five-minute ride, your attention goes to the welcome party and grand fountain in the courtyard. Just as swiftly, you will be ushered to the lobby where a refreshing concoction awaits.

At this point, The Sanchaya's Swedish-born general manager, Mr Magnus Olovson, takes energetic strides towards us, extending a warm hand to greet each and every guest, something he makes it a point to do.

The Sanchaya's general manager Magnus Olovson PHOTO: ASNAH AHMAD

...The Sanchaya is designed to reflect colonial grandeur and transport visitors to a bygone era.

He seems to know what each guest has booked, as he updates them on their request - an impressive gesture.

Clearly at The Sanchaya, committed and personalised service starts at the top, setting the tone for the establishment.

Indeed, service is what makes the difference between a very nice hotel and a memorable one.

Built on about 10ha of land in 2014, The Sanchaya is designed to reflect colonial grandeur and transport visitors to a bygone era.

The Great House is just a few steps from the beach. PHOTO: ASNAH AHMAD

It features gorgeous outdoor spaces and elegantly furnished common areas, such as the estate's centrepiece and main building The Great House and the opulent Library.

The opulent Library. PHOTO: ASNAH AHMAD

There could not be a better backdrop for a wedding, when such stylish romanticism abound.

It is hard not to feel invigorated by the surroundings.

At The Sanchaya, there is no need to check-in.

You will be whisked straight to your room - the rates are from US$500 (S$680) a night - and your luggage may be there before you open the door.

The Great House Verandah Suite Sea Bedroom. PHOTO: THE SANCHAYA

What lies behind it is a space so immaculate and remarkable that you will spend the next few minutes exploring every corner.

It boasts a consistent luxurious feel and high-quality furnishings, and every aesthetic detail is well thought out.

The bathrooms have classic features, and the artisanal toiletries smell great. Every amenity is refined and tasteful - from the coffee to the snacks, all complimentary.

Colonial romanticism in every part of the room. PHOTO: ASNAH AHMAD

There are handpicked artefacts in each of the 21 private villas and nine suites, showcasing the various cultures of South-east Asia.

There is also a special group of seven villas in the Lawan Village, designed to reflect Thai influences.

With a man-made lagoon as its focal point, the canopied beds and high-vaulted ceilings make these villas the perfect escape.

Alternatively, stay at The Great House, a beachfront manor that overlooks the hypnotic myriad blues of the water. Housing nine suites on its upper floor, the view from the Veranda Suite is unsurpassed.

Lush foliage and long stretches of white sandy beaches make this getaway's location one of the best in Bintan.

The Sanchaya managed to keep the sense of luxury even in its all-day dining. I quickly understood what Mr Olovson meant when he said "they take their food very seriously".

The meals not only taste exceptional, but the artistic plating of every dish makes each meal a gastronomic and visual treat.

Truly, The Sanchaya offers everything you need and more to get away from it all.