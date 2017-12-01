Love fireworks? Welcome 2018 with a bang at these vacation rentals

What better way to usher in 2018 than with a bang - literally - at various destinations in Asia known for their fantastic fireworks extravaganzas.

To make sure you don't miss out on the action on New Year's Eve, HomeAway recommends a list of properties located conveniently close to or offering amazing views of the firework displays.

To sweeten the countdown to the new year, the world leader in vacation rentals is offering an 8 per cent discount on bookings till Dec 31.

VICTORIA HARBOUR, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG

Located a short walk from Victoria Harbour, the centre stage for Hong Kong's spectacular New Year's Eve countdown, this spacious family apartment is the perfect place to stay at if you're planning to watch the dazzling show light up the iconic site. You can also experience the festive atmosphere of the city as New Year's Eve revellers join street parties and celebrations.

KLCC PARK, KUALA LUMPUR CITY CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Located at the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the site of the city's New Year's Eve fireworks display, this modern three-bedroom apartment is walking distance to many shopping and dining destinations in the city. Join the thousands that gather at KLCC Park to witness the spectacular show, before heading to the Bukit Bintang annual street party to continue the celebrations.

TAIPEI 101, XINYI DISTRICT, TAIPEI, TAIWAN

As the city inches closer to the new year, the Taipei 101 tower lights up floor by floor, turning the building into the biggest New Year's Eve countdown clock in the world and offering a stunning visual treat. Located in Taipei 101 tower itself, this apartment allows you to be in the thick of it all.

TOKYO BAY, KOTO DISTRICT, TOKYO, JAPAN

Stay at this spacious and modern apartment - which can fit up to 10 people with its six beds - and experience the magic of New Year's Eve at Tokyo Bay. With local attractions like the Tsukiji Fish Market and Kabukiza nearby, have your fill of Japanese cuisine and culture to end 2017 on a great note.

CENTRAL WORLD, BANGKOK, THAILAND

With a pulsing nightlife scene, it is not surprising that Bangkok's Countdown Party is ranked the seventh best place to celebrate New Year's Eve in the world. Besides fireworks, expect concerts, pyro artworks and legendary New Year's Eve parties. Located in nearby Pratunam, this apartment is also the perfect location if you're in the mood for a new year shopping treat, as it is close to all the city's popular shopping centres like Pratunam Market and Big C Supercenter.