Lush and luxurious riverside haven

For those looking for a swish place to stay along the Siem Reap River in Cambodia, check out new luxury boutique hotel Jaya House River Park.

The lush haven is located about 20 minutes from Siem Reap International Airport and is a six-minute tuk-tuk journey from town in the direction of the Unesco World Heritage-listed Angkor site.

Each of the 36 rooms has either a balcony or direct garden and pool access.

The premises house an all-day dining restaurant, a trendy Sky Bar overlooking the river, two swimming pools and a spa.

Jaya House River Park has a strong responsibility towards the Siem Reap community, contributing a percentage from each room's revenue to schools, the Cambodian Landmine Museum and the Green Gecko Project. It also supports the Refill Not Landfill campaign.

Rooms start from $210 during the low season (April to October), and from $385 during the high season (November to March).