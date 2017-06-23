Majestic Princess lands on Singapore shores

Majestic Princess, the newest ship to join the Princess Cruises fleet, made its maiden call at Singapore, berthing at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Its arrival last week marks the completion of a 28-day voyage that started from Rome on May 21.

The luxurious cruise ship, which boasts a guest capacity of 3,560 and features world-class dining and facilities on board, is now on a 21-day voyage to Shanghai. It will stop at Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Yokohama, Osaka and Incheon (Seoul), before ending in Shanghai on July 9.

Majestic Princess will offer two new 14-day Grand Asia voyages sailing from Shanghai to Singapore on Feb 25 next year and Singapore to Shanghai on March 11.