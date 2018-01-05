Make Tasmania your next Down Under holiday destination

Take a walk with Aboriginal guides in the footsteps of their people.

Checked mainland Australia and New Zealand off your to-do list?

Then it's time to make Tasmania your next preferred holiday destination down south.

And you won't be alone, either. Singapore and Malaysia are two of the top 10 inbound markets for Tasmania, growing at an annual rate of 12 per cent and 92 per cent respectively. Visitors from the two countries contributed almost A$26 million (S$27 million) to its economy with some 27,000 visitors last year.

From its rugged mountains to its shimmering lakes, the island state south of the Australian mainland offers something for every traveller.

Check out these event highlights and new attractions:

WUKALINA WALK

Each Sunday, Aboriginal guides take visitors on a three-night, four-day walk in the footsteps of their people around the magnificent natural landscape of the Bay of Fires (or Larapuna as it is known by natives) and Mount William (Wukalina) in North-east Tasmania.

Walkers get to hear palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal) creation stories and experience cultural practices that have been passed down for generations.

Two nights are spent in comfortable domed huts and one night in the newly-renovated Lighthouse Keepers Cottage.

Sawtooth Lookout on the Blue Derby Mountain Bike Trails.

BLUE DERBY PODS RIDE

Imagine days of mountain bike riding through lush forests topped off each night with dinners featuring Tasmanian produce.

At Blue Derby Pods Ride, which opened in May, riders sleep each night in a futuristic elevated pod that blends into the landscape.

Tasmania's north-east landscape is intriguing, with a plethora of forest trails and the remnants of one of the world's largest tin mining operations.

Mona Foma is an eclectic mix of music and art, plus food, booze and more.

MONA FOMA

Happening from Jan 12 to 22, the Museum of Old and New Art's Festival of Music and Art, called Mono Foma (or Mofo for short) is one of Tasmania's most original music and arts events, with performances and installations held across the capital Hobart and riverside city Launceston.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the festival will feature a party featuring local and international artists in Launceston.

The Agrarian Kitchen is a sustainable farm-based cooking school.

THE AGRARIAN KITCHEN EATERY & STORE

The Agrarian Kitchen Cooking School & Farm was founded with a longing to reconnect to the earth, and to grow and cook authentic food with local ingredients.

The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery & Store is a 2018 Two Hat Winner in Good Food Guide (Australia's equivalent of the Michelin Guide) which opened in June.

Ingredients are sourced from a community of local growers, farmers and fishermen, as well as the cooking school's own garden and farm.