Metropolitan Museum mulls setting fixed admission fee

NEW YORK: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the world's most visited museums, is in talks with New York City officials about charging a fixed admission fee for out-of-town visitors, rather than urging a donation, the city said on Wednesday.

The museum, the largest in the US, sits on the edge of Central Park on land leased rent-free by the city in 1878 on condition that the museum be free to the public.

Since 1971, it has charged visitors what it calls a "suggested" fee, currently US$25 (S$35), though many visitors opt to pay less.

"We have spoken to the Metropolitan Museum about the possibility of changing its admission structure - not for New Yorkers, but for out-of-town visitors," Mr Tom Finkelpearl, the city's cultural affairs commissioner, said in a statement.

"Should we receive a formal proposal, we will consider it."

Ms Ann Bailis, a museum spokesman, said the latest talks were only "preliminary".

It was unclear how much the admission fee would be if it comes to pass.