More Valentine's Day travel treats

BABA BEACH CLUB, PHUKET

Located just 20 minutes from the Phuket International Airport, the luxury hotel is offering a romantic getaway in its 16 hotel villas and suites, six five-bedroom Beachfront Villas, 18 two-bedroom Pool Villas and 37 one- or two-bedroom pool suites and penthouses.

PHOTOS: BABA BEACH CLUB

Inclusive of a private romantic dinner for two, airport round trip transfer and a 60-minute aromatic Thai oil massage and more, rates start from $2,858 for a three-night stay in the Baba Suite, valid from Feb 14 to 24.

SHERATON SAMUI RESORT

The five-star beachfront resort is located along a quiet stretch of Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand, with easy access to nightlife, cultural icons and breathtaking marine seascapes.

PHOTOS: SHERATON SAMUI RESORT

Book by Feb 14 for stays from Feb 9 to 14 for honeymoon benefits, a romantic Valentine's set dinner for two on Feb 14 and a one-time 60-minute treatment massage for the couple, from $369 a night.

REGENT HOTEL & RESORTS

From $2,765 a night, Regent Berlin's Valentine's Day package comes with breakfast for two, massage for two and a threecourse dinner in the Deluxe Suite (above) or in award-winning restaurant Fischers Fritz.

PHOTOS: REGENT BERLIN

Until March 14, as part of Regent Taipei's Valentine's Day Chocolate Elegance Room Package ($450), couples can stay in a Junior Suite and get a box of luxury chocolate from renowned chocolatiers Janice Wong or Jean-Paul Hevin and a bottle of Regent sparkling wine.

AYANA RESORT AND SPA, BALI

With endless activities for couples such as the Lovebird Couple Treatment, Ayana was recently recognised as the winner of the World Luxury Hotel Awards under the Luxury Honeymoon Resort category.

PHOTOS: AYANA

In its renovated Spa on the Rocks, surrounded by the Indian Ocean, the two treatment villas present a sensory experience.

Guests can indulge in spa treatments (from $418 to $1,232) such as Lava Me Tender, a wellbeing ritual drawing on the healing properties of volcanic lava.