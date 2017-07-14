New cruises for everyone

Savour the ultra-luxurious cabins on board Uniworld's S.S. Maria Theresa as you cruise along the Danube river.

Luxurious cruise line Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is focusing on new 2018 itineraries planned for multi-generational and solo travellers. It is also catering to a younger and adventure-seeking generation and those who are into wellness travel.

For instance, the multi-generational departures are conveniently scheduled during school breaks, and families can enjoy activities such as white-water rafting, harvesting mussels on the Venice lagoon and biking to Monet's garden at Giverny.

Meanwhile, U BY UNIWORLD - a new brand for adventure seekers aged between 18 and 40 - will focus on longer stays in major European cities and connect explorers with vibrant nightlife scenes by offering creative mixologists and international DJs on board.

A top trip is the Enchanting Danube itinerary, which will appeal to those who love history, art, architecture, music and exquisite food and wine. Guests will travel on Uniworld's S.S. Maria Theresa.

Couples can save up to US$1,000 (S$1,370) per person per cabin for selected itineraries if they book early. There is also a 10 per cent early booking discount for next year's departures.