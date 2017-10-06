New destination, shops to visit

SCOOT

Say "aloha" to more savings as local budget airline Scoot is now flying to Honolulu, Hawaii.

With flights four times a week, getting to the beach paradise has never been easier.

Starting Dec 19, Scoot's flight to its first destination in the United States will originate in Singapore with a stopover in Osaka, Japan, taking about 13 hours excluding the stopover.

During the journey, relax in the twin-engine Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which features a spacious cabin and the largest windows of any jet.

Honolulu, a beach paradise in Hawaii. PHOTO:SCOOT

From now until Sunday, Scoot is offering round-trip fare promotions from $555 for economy flights and $1,555 for ScootBiz. They are available on www.flyscoot.com

BICESTER VILLAGE

Start your Christmas gift-shopping with a trip to London's luxury shopping destination.

Located about 45 minutes from the London Marylebone train station, Bicester Village will be fully opened by the end of this month after an expansion to include more than 30 new boutiques such as Acne, Joseph and Orlebar Brown, bringing its collection of world-class brands to more than 160.

Bicester Village, which is about 45 minutes from London. PHOTO:BICESTER VILLAGE

Shoppers can also look forward to pop-ups from Charlotte Olympia, Harrys of London and make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury.

There are also artworks by artist Bruce Munro and floral landscaping by floral artist Nikki Tibbles.

The British Collective, a multi-brand boutique designed by interior designer and illustrator Luke Edward Hall, will also be launched at Bicester Village.

Tourists can also look forward to tax-free shopping, with year-round savings of 60 per cent off the recommended retail price.