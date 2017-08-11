New Europe tours and Sentosa offers

EU Holidays is back for the annual Natas Holidays travel fair, which is being held at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from today till Sunday.

The local tour agency is launching three new European tours, on top of one-for-one deals.

They include a 10-day Grand Train Tour of Switzerland (from $3,188), 11-day Great Caucasus where you can enjoy traversing Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia (from $3,388) and four days of wine and dine in France (from $3,888).

Other offers include travellers paying for one package for two people to travel.

Packages start from $2,388 and include tours to destinations such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe and Iceland, where you can catch the Northern Lights.

On the local front, One Faber Group, the operator of attractions such as the Singapore Cable Car and Sentosa Merlion, will make its debut at Natas Holidays with exclusive offers starting from as low as $5.

As part of Singapore's 52nd National Day celebrations, enjoy 52 per cent savings off a Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass (round trip), outdoor night show Wings of Time's standard and premium tickets, and standard tickets for Sentosa Merlion.

There will also be discounted rates off ticket prices and bundle packages for Resorts World Sentosa attractions, including the popular Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

Every purchase made at One Faber Group's booth during the fair will earn a prize and MasterCard holders who spend a minimum of $90 will receive a Changi Gift Card worth $20.