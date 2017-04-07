New Majestic Princess is made for Chinese market

Princess Cruises has a new princess and she is every bit as regal.

Carnival Corporation, the world's leading cruise vacation company, took delivery of Majestic Princess (right) from shipbuilder Fincantieri at a handover ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy, on March 31.

This is the first international luxury cruise ship that is customed-made for the China market, and it will start its inaugural season in Europe with voyages throughout the Mediterranean.

On May 21, Majestic Princess will embark on the Silk Road Sea Route journey, a 49-day cruise from Rome to Shanghai with 22 port visits, calling at locations such as Athens, Dubai, Singapore and Port Klang.

It will then arrive at its homeport in Shanghai.

Mr Farriek Tawfik, Princess Cruises' director for South-east Asia, said: "Some of our guests, especially our Captain's Circle members from Singapore, will be travelling to Europe to enjoy the Mediterranean voyages, and some will be sailing on the 28-day voyage from Rome to Singapore.

"This is a unique voyage for our local guests who simply love to experience our new ships, especially the new facilities onboard which they have heard so much about, such as the princess luxury beds, dinner menus from Michelin-starred chefs and the largest duty-free shopping at sea."

Majestic Princess will begin her first cruise from China on July 11.